Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

