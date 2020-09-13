StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 544,188 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

STNE stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.