Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South State by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of South State by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

