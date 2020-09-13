19,455 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

