Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.