Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,811 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,998,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 122.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHGG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

NYSE CHGG opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6,558.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,462,475.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

