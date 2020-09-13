Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

