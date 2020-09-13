Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,690 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $128.50 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

