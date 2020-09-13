Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 414.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Acushnet worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acushnet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acushnet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.