Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 93.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

