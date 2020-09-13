Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 161.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 242,021 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

