Vanguard Group Inc. Has $726.40 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,415,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.57% of A. O. Smith worth $726,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

