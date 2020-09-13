Melody J. Sullivan Sells 4,548 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. FB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $851.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.