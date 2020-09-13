Vanguard Group Inc. Has $732.37 Million Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of Zscaler worth $732,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $103,601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 220.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 629,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at $32,032,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $128.50 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.