Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $18.39 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

