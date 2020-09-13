Vanguard Group Inc. Has $718.86 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.94% of Five9 worth $718,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $2,444,892.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,079.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,639 shares of company stock worth $18,037,953. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,885.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

