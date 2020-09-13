Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 252,690 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $725,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

