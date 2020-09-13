State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $98,000 in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.