Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 585.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $798,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 62.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 281.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $104.44 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

