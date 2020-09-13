Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,055 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Emcor Group worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 988.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 233.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

