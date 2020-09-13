Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 730,202 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,451,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.17% of CubeSmart worth $740,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.