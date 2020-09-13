Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $744,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

