APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $23,771,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $875,790,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $2,056,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock valued at $905,045,326. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

