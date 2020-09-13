APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,276 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,532,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 388,125 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,087,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after acquiring an additional 457,252 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 665,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.