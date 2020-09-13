APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,658 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 152.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

LSXMK opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

