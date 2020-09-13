APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $182,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

