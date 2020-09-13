MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $453.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.50.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

