APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dropbox by 409.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.57, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

