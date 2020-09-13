Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,902.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.