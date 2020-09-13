APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 70,370 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,370 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of Herman Miller worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 857,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 730,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $7,546,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 266,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth $3,311,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Herman Miller stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.