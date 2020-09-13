Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $753.03 Million Investment in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,640,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.82% of Draftkings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $3,733,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $785,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Draftkings alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens began coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79. Draftkings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.