Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 28,593 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of VMware worth $772,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $203,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,992 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

