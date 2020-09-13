Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.01% of Franco Nevada worth $801,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 335.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

NYSE:FNV opened at $144.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.