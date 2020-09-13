Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,942.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Shares of TYL opened at $325.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.45 and its 200-day moving average is $332.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

