Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,907,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.92% of Textron worth $819,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NYSE TXT opened at $38.74 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

