Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,364,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.57% of Lincoln National worth $822,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

