Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 93,307 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.67% of Chemed worth $838,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $488.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.41. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.25.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.