Vanguard Group Inc. Has $853.17 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Carnival worth $853,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Carnival by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 70.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

CCL opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

