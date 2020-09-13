Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.