Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter worth $6,663,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 689.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 793.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 29.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 152,484 shares during the period.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $17.06 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.