Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,001 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 126,487 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,558,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,390,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $115.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

