Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 314.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

ON opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.37, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $211,840. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.