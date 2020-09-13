First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,174,000 after buying an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,275,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,677. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

