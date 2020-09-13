First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $940,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,636.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,714.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $37.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

