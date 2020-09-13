Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 231,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 370.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $31.88 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

