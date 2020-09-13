Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,676 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

