TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,400 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hub Group worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hub Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.