Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Amc Networks worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth $34,662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

AMCX opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.