State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $827,000 Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of SPX Flow worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SPX Flow by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

FLOW stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

