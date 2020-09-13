HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HD Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in HD Supply by 28.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in HD Supply by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

